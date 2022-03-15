Despite developed markets pricing peak Russia fear, recent degradation to the equity market technicals has emboldened stock markets bears who see a tightening liquidity backdrop coming. To them, Russia only accelerated a liquidity-induced re-pricing lower, leaving little upside beyond 4400 in SPX. For the squiggly line worshipers, the CTA death-cross with the 50-day moving average under the 200-day moving average was about to cross for ES1. It crossed after US markets closed on Monday, after having a long momentum signal for 423 business days. The S&P 500 fell 74bp, the worst one-day move on days when ES1 death cross was about to cross post-close since 1998. For fundamental traders higher US rates are no longer in the price for equities as the Fed prepares to move above neutral, and thus, to the extent that peak stress from Russia is behind us, it is still not a tape that suggests buying dips is a great idea. The SPX buy the dip thesis is set to get tested at tomorrow's FOMC, and if the risk market doesn't cross that bridge successfully, stock investors could be in a world of hurt.

