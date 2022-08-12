One of the benefits of seasonal trading is that it allows you to spot big market themes early on. Here is a good example of how to spot and use those themes in your trading.
Towards the end of the year, the Dollar Index tends to have a period of seasonal weakness. You can see that over the last 51 years the dollar index has fallen 37 times and only gained 14 times. Part of the reason for the USD weakness at this time of year is accounting reasons as USD is sent away from parent companies to their daughter companies for year-end accounting. The USD tends to rapidly gain at the start of the year as these flows are reversed.
Knowing this seasonal pattern is there can be very helpful. Notice how it impacts the major currency pairs like the AUDUSD, NZDUSD, and EURUSD.
Major Trade Risks: The major risks are from fundamental reasons for USD strength which can negate the usual seasonal pattern.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
