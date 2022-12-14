Looking at USDJPY’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is being traded at around ¥135.50, sharply lower due to the yesterday’s announcement about the CPI which shows a cooler inflation and removed the fear of the aggressive interest rate hikes by FED . Today we might expect a correction towards the level of ¥136 but the FX pair is shifted to a downtrend with an intraday target its next support level at around ¥134.

