USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is being traded at around ¥135.50, sharply lower due to the yesterday’s announcement about the CPI which shows a cooler inflation and removed the fear of the aggressive interest rate hikes by FED. Today we might expect a correction towards the level of ¥136 but the FX pair is shifted to a downtrend with an intraday target its next support level at around ¥134.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0650, eyes on Fed
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.0650 in the early American session on Wednesday. With investors gearing up for the Federal Reserve's rate announcement and dot plot, the US Dollar manages to hold its ground.
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2400 ahead of Fed
After having advanced above 1.2400 earlier in the day, GBP/USD has lost its traction and erased a portion of its daily gains. Nevertheless, the pair's action remains choppy as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Fed's policy announcements.
Gold holds steady near $1,810, awaits Fed decision
Gold price is treading water above the $1,800 mark on Wednesday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady at around 3.5% following Tuesday's sharp decline. The FOMC's policy decisions will ramp up XAU/USD's volatility later in the session.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao fights crypto jitters, exchange processes $1.4 billion in withdrawals in 24 hours
Changpeng Zhao informed traders that the exchange processed $1.4 billion in withdrawals over a 24-hour period, and Binance holds customer funds as is.
Fed December Preview: Will US Dollar selloff continue? Premium
The US Dollar suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on Tuesday after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6% in November from 6.3% in October.