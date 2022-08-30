EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that it has been in a downward trend and it is trying to recover from the below 1 level. Currently, it is at 1.0042 which is close to its resistance level. If it will not be able to break through it, then we should expect it to fall towards its support level at around 1 otherwise it should rise towards its next resistance level at about 1.01.