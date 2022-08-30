EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that it has been in a downward trend and it is trying to recover from the below 1 level. Currently, it is at 1.0042 which is close to its resistance level. If it will not be able to break through it, then we should expect it to fall towards its support level at around 1 otherwise it should rise towards its next resistance level at about 1.01.

EURUSD

AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840

The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.

AUD/USD News

EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress

The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.

EUR/USD News

Gold close to confirming a long-term double top

Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data. 

Gold News

Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets

Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside. 

Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high

Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.

