Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past weeks, it is traded mainly between the range of 1.0270 and 1.0130 whereas currently, it is at the rate of around 1.021. After the last comment from FED , EURUSD became bullish so it should be expected to hold its rate above its support level of around 1.0160, with a high possibility to test its resistance level.

