EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past weeks, it is traded mainly between the range of 1.0270 and 1.0130 whereas currently, it is at the rate of around 1.021. After the last comment from FED, EURUSD became bullish so it should be expected to hold its rate above its support level of around 1.0160, with a high possibility to test its resistance level.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 69.23% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0200 after having dropped toward 1.0150 with the initial reaction to hot US inflation data. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200, erases daily losses
GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn in the American session and rose toward 1.2100 following the earlier selloff that was triggered by the US inflation report. The dollar is struggling to find demand as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold reclaims $1,760 as US yields turn south
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following a dip below $1,760 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD head towards the weekend on a firm footing.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
