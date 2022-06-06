EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s Chart, we can see it trading in the 1.076 range on the 31st of May, followed by a retraction to the 1.068 range on June 1st, rebounding temporarily to the 1.072 range but ultimately extending its fall on June 2nd, basing around to the1.065 range after finding support at the 1.062 level. On Friday 3rd of June, we saw the rebound and the reclaiming of the 1.076 level. Early on today’s session, we saw the fall to the 1.072 range where it was last found trading having the closest support level at the 1.07 range and overhead resistance at the 1.078 level.

Today, we can expect a move towards the 1.076 range possibly moving higher, closing in the 1.078 overhead resistance level.