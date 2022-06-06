EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s Chart, we can see it trading in the 1.076 range on the 31st of May, followed by a retraction to the 1.068 range on June 1st, rebounding temporarily to the 1.072 range but ultimately extending its fall on June 2nd, basing around to the1.065 range after finding support at the 1.062 level. On Friday 3rd of June, we saw the rebound and the reclaiming of the 1.076 level. Early on today’s session, we saw the fall to the 1.072 range where it was last found trading having the closest support level at the 1.07 range and overhead resistance at the 1.078 level.
Today, we can expect a move towards the 1.076 range possibly moving higher, closing in the 1.078 overhead resistance level.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2550, eyes on UK no-confidence vote
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum after having climbed toward 1.2600 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair clings to strong gains near 1.2550 as investors gear up for the confidence vote in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later in the day.
EUR/USD retreats from session highs, holds above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated toward 1.0700 ahead of the American session. The market mood remains upbeat with US stock index futures posting strong gains and helps the pair stay afloat in positive territory.
Gold Price manages to hold above key support, awaits next catalyst
Gold Price moves sideways near $1,850 at the start of the week following the sharp drop witnessed on Friday. Trading conditions remain thin due to the Whit Monday holiday in Europe. The US economic docket will not be offering any high-impact data releases and XAUUSD is likely to continue to fluctuate between key technical levels.
Insiders say LUNA Classic has no future but remain optimistic on Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price
Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs was least involved in the war room instituted before the launch of the new Terra chain, according to insiders who also revealed they are hopeful for LUNA 2.0 price, but have a negative outlook for LUNA Classic.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!