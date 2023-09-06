Watch the video extracted from the live session on 5 Sep 2023 below to find out the following:
-
How to spot the hidden supply using Wyckoff's Efforts vs. Results.
-
How to interpret the market structure.
-
Scenarios analysis based on the key levels of the S&P 500.
-
Will the head and shoulder pattern shake the market?
-
And a lot more.
The bullish vs. bearish setup is 438 to 138 from the screenshot of my stock screener below pointing to a positive market environment.
12 “low hanging fruits” (PSX, FTI, etc…) trade entries setup + 33 others (EDU, SLB, etc…) plus 7 “wait and hold” candidates are discussed in the video (51:07) accessed by subscribing members below.
Oil and gas (O&G) stocks have been outperforming for more than a month. The successful backup in the crude oil accumulation structure last week will act as a tailwind for the O&G stocks.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
