Spot Gold is heading towards target at $1248; overbought daily studies warn of correction in the near term
Spot gold remains on strong bullish footing and extends above broken top of thick daily cloud that now acts as good support at $1230.
Fresh three-months high at $1244 was posted yesterday, after resistance at $1240 (weekly Kijun-sen) was taken out.
Target at $1248 (50% retracement of $1375/$1122) is in immediate focus, with extension towards $1255 (Fibo 61.8% of $1337/$1122 downleg) seen on break.
Overbought daily RSI and slow stochastic suggest correction in the near-term, but no firmer bearish signals being generated so far.
Below daily cloud top, strong supports lay at $1221/19 (100SMA / former tops).
Res: 1244; 1248; 1255; 1263
Sup: 1238; 1230; 1221; 1219
