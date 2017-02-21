Spot GOLD – focus turns towards next target at $1255

Spot Gold met its near-term target at $1248 (50% retracement of July/Dec 2016 $1375/$1122 descend) on fresh acceleration higher that eventually completed $1244/$1216 correction. With fresh bullish sentiment in play, supported by firm bullish setup of daily studies, near-term focus is shifting towards targets at $1255 (Fibo 61.8% of $1337/$1122 downleg) and $1261 (200SMA). Former tops at $1244 are now reverted to immediate supports, ahead of hourly higher base at $1235 (Also session low) and key near-term supports: rising daily Tenkan-sen at $1232 and daily Ichimoku cloud top at $1229.

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.