Spot Gold – dips are holding above daily cloud for now but risk of deeper pullback exists

GOLD

Gold price fell after last Friday's rejection at $1244 (previous highs of 08/09 Feb) but dips so far stay above strong support at $1230 (daily cloud top/Tenkan-sen line).

Bearish candle with long upper shadow that was formed on Friday weighs, along with weak hourly studies that may result in probe below $1230 support.

Extended dips should be contained above $1227 (Fibo 61.8% of %1216/$1244 upleg) in order to control risk of further weakness on completion of double-top pattern that may extend towards $1221 and key near-term support at $1216.

Tops at $1244 now mark strong resistances that would keep upside attempts limited for now.

Only firm break here would signal bullish continuation and re-focus targets at $1248/55.

Res: 1238; 1244; 1248; 1255

Sup: 1233; 1230; 1227; 1221

