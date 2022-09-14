While Wall Street has edged up a little, European stocks have continued to fall as markets digest the outlook for inflation and rate hikes.

Wall Street fights to recoup losses

“After the steep drop comes the rebound, which some might say falls into the ‘dead cat bounce’ category. After yet another steep drop for the year, the market is fighting to rebound, but the spectre of more and bigger Fed rate hikes looms large once again. This is still very much a tentative recovery, with investors edging back in. There will be a lot of burnt fingers after yesterday’s slump.”

FTSE 100 stuck in the red

“US markets might have managed a little rebound, but European markets haven’t even managed that. Even a bounce in oil hasn’t done much for the FTSE 100, as fears of a global recession and concerns about the overall weaker outlook for Europe mean that investors are even less keen to buy the dip here than they are in the US.”