While Wall Street has edged up a little, European stocks have continued to fall as markets digest the outlook for inflation and rate hikes.
Wall Street fights to recoup losses
“After the steep drop comes the rebound, which some might say falls into the ‘dead cat bounce’ category. After yet another steep drop for the year, the market is fighting to rebound, but the spectre of more and bigger Fed rate hikes looms large once again. This is still very much a tentative recovery, with investors edging back in. There will be a lot of burnt fingers after yesterday’s slump.”
FTSE 100 stuck in the red
“US markets might have managed a little rebound, but European markets haven’t even managed that. Even a bounce in oil hasn’t done much for the FTSE 100, as fears of a global recession and concerns about the overall weaker outlook for Europe mean that investors are even less keen to buy the dip here than they are in the US.”
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.0000
EUR/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and continuing to move up and down in a tight range near parity. Wall Street's main indexes are posting modest gains following soft producer inflation data, not allowing the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD extends daily rebound toward 1.1600
Supported by the positive shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day on Wednesday, GBP/USD extended its daily recovery toward 1.1600. Following Tuesday's selloff, major equity indexes in the US trade in positive territory, reflecting the improving mood.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Gold holds above $1,700 as US yields edge lower
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,700 on Wednesday. After the US August PPI data came in lower than expected, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged lower and turned negative on the day, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.