Danish card data suggests that spending was up 1.6% in March compared to the same Month last year, and 9% compared to 2019. This is somewhat weaker than the February figures, indicating that the improvement in spending that we have seen in the beginning of the year is still muted, with household finances not yet out of the woods, despite the recent easing of inflation preassures. Adjusting for inflation, spending is down 4.8% compared to last year.
Retail spending improved somewhat in March, with 1.7% y/y growth being the highest growth rate since last spring. This is, however, far from impressive, and a significant decline in real terms. A main driver was higher grocery spending, which posted almost 5% annual growth. This comes after a period with significant weakness, not least due to massive shifts in consumption patterns driven by higher food prices. With food prices continuing to go up, consumers are likely to stick to their new habits of trading down in quality and shopping in discount stores. However, this might be a first sign that consumers are lifting their foot slightly of the brake.
Travel spending continues to perform well, and spending on packaged holidays has even improved and is now up 24% y/y – an 11% improvement in real terms. In other parts of services, not least restaurants, spending growth has come down somewhat, but that also reflects a large rebound in the spring of last year from pent up demand.
The timing of Easter will distort data somewhat for April, but overall we expect to see a modest improvement, as inflation pressure eases and wage growth picks up. However, uncertainty remains high and consumers are not likely to increase spending dramatically.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
