Share:

Danish card data suggests that spending was up 1.6% in March compared to the same Month last year, and 9% compared to 2019. This is somewhat weaker than the February figures, indicating that the improvement in spending that we have seen in the beginning of the year is still muted, with household finances not yet out of the woods, despite the recent easing of inflation preassures. Adjusting for inflation, spending is down 4.8% compared to last year.

Retail spending improved somewhat in March, with 1.7% y/y growth being the highest growth rate since last spring. This is, however, far from impressive, and a significant decline in real terms. A main driver was higher grocery spending, which posted almost 5% annual growth. This comes after a period with significant weakness, not least due to massive shifts in consumption patterns driven by higher food prices. With food prices continuing to go up, consumers are likely to stick to their new habits of trading down in quality and shopping in discount stores. However, this might be a first sign that consumers are lifting their foot slightly of the brake.

Travel spending continues to perform well, and spending on packaged holidays has even improved and is now up 24% y/y – an 11% improvement in real terms. In other parts of services, not least restaurants, spending growth has come down somewhat, but that also reflects a large rebound in the spring of last year from pent up demand.

The timing of Easter will distort data somewhat for April, but overall we expect to see a modest improvement, as inflation pressure eases and wage growth picks up. However, uncertainty remains high and consumers are not likely to increase spending dramatically.

Download The Full Spending Monitor