Danish card and MobilePay data have shown spending 6% above normal for all of May – likely it is somewhat higher due to more holidays in May 2021 than in May 2019. Total spending came down somewhat last week, but differences in the timing of paydays might have contributed to this.

Restaurant spending showed some signs of weakening, but with payday falling on a Monday rather than up to a long weekend as in 2019 (the Ascension Day holiday), the effect is not likely to be pronounced. Taking this into account, we estimate spending on going out to be down around 5% - among Danes that is. With tourists gone, revenue in restaurants and bars is likely significantly weaker – especially in the Capital area.

We are starting to see some signs of normalization in retailing across a number of categories. Spending on electronics and home improvement remains strong but has come down, and spending in clothing and grocery stores is largely back to normal. For clothing, which implies below-normal spending in physical stores, whereas online spending continues to be elevated.

Travel spending continues to improve, though at a slower pace than previous weeks. For May as the whole spending on plane tickets was up 70% from April, however, it remains depressed by 40% compared to normal. As more and more countries open and the vaccination roll-out continues, we expect to see further improvements in travel spending.

Overall spending continues to perform well, but we are far from a consumption boom, considering how much money consumers have in their accounts.

