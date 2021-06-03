Danish card and MobilePay data have shown spending 6% above normal for all of May – likely it is somewhat higher due to more holidays in May 2021 than in May 2019. Total spending came down somewhat last week, but differences in the timing of paydays might have contributed to this.
Restaurant spending showed some signs of weakening, but with payday falling on a Monday rather than up to a long weekend as in 2019 (the Ascension Day holiday), the effect is not likely to be pronounced. Taking this into account, we estimate spending on going out to be down around 5% - among Danes that is. With tourists gone, revenue in restaurants and bars is likely significantly weaker – especially in the Capital area.
We are starting to see some signs of normalization in retailing across a number of categories. Spending on electronics and home improvement remains strong but has come down, and spending in clothing and grocery stores is largely back to normal. For clothing, which implies below-normal spending in physical stores, whereas online spending continues to be elevated.
Travel spending continues to improve, though at a slower pace than previous weeks. For May as the whole spending on plane tickets was up 70% from April, however, it remains depressed by 40% compared to normal. As more and more countries open and the vaccination roll-out continues, we expect to see further improvements in travel spending.
Overall spending continues to perform well, but we are far from a consumption boom, considering how much money consumers have in their accounts.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, upbeat US ADP
EUR/USD accelerates its slump as the ADP survey showed that the private sector added 978K new jobs in May, much better than anticipated. Taper talks weigh on equities which in turn, fuel demand for the American currency. ISM Services PMI up next ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP beats, further fueling demand for the American currency.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows on upbeat US data
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the $1,885-84 region in reaction to upbeat US macro data.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.