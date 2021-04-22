Danish card and MobilePay spending, up to the week ending on 18 April show spending at around 2% below normal levels. Taking into account that cash spending is down compared to 2019, this translates to spending around 7% below normal. With restaurants and department stores – among others– opening Wednesday, April 21st, we expect spending to jump to above normal levels.

Over the past weeks, we have seen spending in parts of retailing subside a bit, notably in clothing stores, where physical spending has come down compared to the first weeks of reopening. We expect physical spending in clothing stores to approach normal levels again with the reopening of department stores.

Hairdressers are still extremely busy, with spending up 41% compared to normal. Compared to the week before, when accounting for the second day of Easter being closed, this is a decline of 14% in spending. With all age groups returning to hairdressers, this is an indication that the fear of catching the virus is not dominating spending patterns during the reopening.

We continue to see signs of improvement in the travel industry. Spending on airline tickets is down by 67% compared to normal – a significant improvement from earlier in the year, where spending was down by 85% compared to 2019. There is still a very long way to go, but as travel restrictions become less tight over the coming weeks and months, we should start to see further improvement.

The data we get next week will be extremely interesting, considering the reopening of bars, restaurants, and museums, as well as shopping malls on 21 April.

