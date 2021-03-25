Danish card and MobilePay spending, up to the week ending on 21 March shows spending at around normal levels - around 3-5% below normal when taking lower cash spending into account. This confirms that spending has held up well in the wake of the first reopening.

Spending in retailing excluding grocery stores is up by 25% compared to normal, still weaker than the first week of reopening, but with little further decline in spending in physical stores, whereas online spending continues to normalise from a very high level.

The tendency for more moderate online sales was seen across retailing, with spending in online clothing stores coming down from 150% above normal before the reopening in February to 54% now. At the same time spending in physical clothing stores seems to have stabilised around 20-25% below normal, as we await the reopening of department stores and malls.

This week the Government proposed a plan for further reopening of the economy, starting with hairdressers, massage palours and the likes on April 6, expanding to include department stores and outdoor service in restaurants on the 21st of April.

So far encouraging to see how fast consumers have returned to normal behaviour, and despite the fact that there will be extensive restrictions in place for the reopening, we expect the Danes to increase consumption significantly through April and May. This is further aided by the payout of an estimated DKK bn. 20-22 in holiday back-pay starting next week.