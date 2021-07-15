Danish card and MobilePay data, up to Monday, July 12th is around 8 percent above 2019 level for this time of the year. That means spending has come somewhat down relative to 2019 over the last few weeks. Overall, total spending continues to look strong, though, supported by a continued elevated goods consumption.
Online spending was 30% above normal in the recent week, whereas spending in physical stores was up just above 1% compared to the same week of 2019.
Staycation has begun to show in the data as both grocery and DIY spending has been strong; goods you would tend to consume more of when home than when traveling. Also, the otherwise remarkable comeback to airline and package holiday spending has halted, likely affected by the good summer weather at home and worries about the delta variant.
Retail spending remains elevated particularly due to a continued large electronics demand. Overall, we have seen a decline in home-related spending, though. Here we are seeing signs of normalization across spending on furniture and paint shops.
Spending in bars and restaurants has improved significantly (though the absence of the Roskilde Festival is clearly seen when comparing spending in bars with 2019). Longer opening hours and the European football championships have continued to lift spending in bars. Most recently, the England vs. Denmark semi finale on Wednesday last week led to a lift in spending of 127% compared to the prior Wednesday. Sunday was a good day for the bars as well with spending up 61% compared to the recent Sunday on the back of the finale.
