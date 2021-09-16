Danish card and MobilePay data shows spending in the week up to September 13 up by just short of 10% compared to the same period in 2019. Spending has been more or less stable at 7-10% above normal for a few months now. Accounting for price developments and changes in cash spending this amounts to somewhat elevated spending, but far from a consumption boom. This despite consumers having seen a significant rise in disposable income and savings over the past 1–1/2 year.

In retailing, spending on clothing and footwear has been taking a tumble over recent weeks, and physical shoe stores are now selling 25% less than normal for this time of year. Cosmetics spending, however, continues to hold up well.

Electronic sales continues to hold up despite a lot of reporting on delivery issues. In other parts of home related spending such as furniture and construction materials, we are seeing spending return to normal.

Culture related spending, such as concerts, cinemas and tourists attractions has performed well in recent weeks, indicating that guest are returning, as supply also starts to increase.

Spending on packaged holidays has improved over the most recent weeks, but we see no movement in spending on plane tickets directly, which remains 30% below normal. A normalisation of travel spending is not likely to take place before we see a consistent improvement in infections numbers abroad.

