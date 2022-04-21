Danish card and MobilePay data suggests spending was up 7.2% over Easter (from Monday April 11 to Monday April 18 compared to Easter 2019. With prices up around 7% for the same period, this implies no real growth. However, in light of the massive increase in energy prices, and April posting the worst level of consumer confidence since 1988, this is surprisingly strong.

Note that differences in timing of Easter compared to 2019 should be noted when interpreting the graphs. Likewise, the timing of the pay out of back-taxes on April 8 – right before the holiday, is also likely to have given a lift to spending

There is no doubt that rising inflation – not just in energy prices, but also on other goods and services – has dampened real consumption, however, we do not see a clear knockon effect from higher precautionary savings in our data in the form of a significant decline in nominal spending.

Over Easter, there were signs of weakness in notably grocery spending, which was only up 1–1/2% compared to Easter 2019. With food prices up by 8% compared to 3 years ago, this implies a noticeable real decline. Spending on other retail items, such as clothing, electronics, home improvement and furniture have also started to weaken.

Service spending on the other hand, has held up better, with spending in restaurants up more than 20% compared to Easter 2019, spending on plane tickets up 18% and spending in hotels up almost 30%. This despite much of service spending being viewed as luxuries rather than necessities, indicating that there is still significant pend up demand for services following the reopening of the economy post-COVID.

