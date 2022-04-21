Danish card and MobilePay data suggests spending was up 7.2% over Easter (from Monday April 11 to Monday April 18 compared to Easter 2019. With prices up around 7% for the same period, this implies no real growth. However, in light of the massive increase in energy prices, and April posting the worst level of consumer confidence since 1988, this is surprisingly strong.
Note that differences in timing of Easter compared to 2019 should be noted when interpreting the graphs. Likewise, the timing of the pay out of back-taxes on April 8 – right before the holiday, is also likely to have given a lift to spending
There is no doubt that rising inflation – not just in energy prices, but also on other goods and services – has dampened real consumption, however, we do not see a clear knockon effect from higher precautionary savings in our data in the form of a significant decline in nominal spending.
Over Easter, there were signs of weakness in notably grocery spending, which was only up 1–1/2% compared to Easter 2019. With food prices up by 8% compared to 3 years ago, this implies a noticeable real decline. Spending on other retail items, such as clothing, electronics, home improvement and furniture have also started to weaken.
Service spending on the other hand, has held up better, with spending in restaurants up more than 20% compared to Easter 2019, spending on plane tickets up 18% and spending in hotels up almost 30%. This despite much of service spending being viewed as luxuries rather than necessities, indicating that there is still significant pend up demand for services following the reopening of the economy post-COVID.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 as focus shifts to IMF event
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having reached its highest level in more than a week at 1.0936 earlier in the day. Some cautious comments on the policy outlook from ECB President Lagarde seem to be causing euro bulls to take a step back. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech at the IMF event.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3050 on hawkish BOE commentary
GBP/USD has started to edge higher after having dropped to a fresh session low of 1.3024 in the early American session. Hawkish comments from BOE policymaker Catherine Mann seem to be helping the British pound find demand.
Gold buyers awaiting around $1,925.00
Gold has extended its decline to $1,936.63 a troy ounce, its lowest in two weeks. The better market tone undermined demand for safe-haven assets, although the risk-off factors remain latent in the background and could return to the front page anytime.
ECB fires up cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are all using the window of opportunity this morning afforded by comments from the Vice-President of the ECB, de Guindos, that a July rate hike is in the cards.
Snap Stock News and Forecast: SNAP earnings preview
SNAP gets its chance to shine after the market closes on Thursday in what will be more key now as active user and/or subscription models come under increasing scrutiny following the Netflix collapse.