Danish card data suggests spending has improved slightly from April to May so far, when comparing to the same period in 2019, data to May 8th suggests. Consumers continue to be resilient in the face of rising prices and high uncertainty. Note that May is riddled with holidays that fall on different dates than in 2019, which will lead to more volatile data the coming weeks.
On Tuesday we received Danish CPI data, which allows us to estimate real spending in April. Overall, we saw an improvement in both real and nominal spending in April. Real spending excluding energy (i.e. total spending excluding spending in gas stations deflated by CPI excluding energy) was up 6.3% compared to April 2019. By comparison the March figure was only up 1.7%.
The pickup in spending is seen both online (which gets a boost from travel spending, which almost exclusively takes place online), and offline. Recently we have seen some improvement in retail spending, however, further price increases in May is likely part of the explanation
There are some signs of levelling off in travel spending after a steady improvement over recent months. Even though it is still too early to conclude – not least since it is quite affected by the timing of holidays, it is worth looking out for weakness here, as it is typically one of the main components that consumers will cut back on, if money gets tight.
Higher gasoline prices drew up spending in gas stations in nominal terms.
