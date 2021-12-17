Danish card and MobilePay data show spending up by around 5% the week ending December 12 compared to the same week 2019. Accounting for price developments and changes in cash spending, this amounts to spending in 2019. There is still a little bit of noise from Black Friday, but overall there is little doubt that we are seeing a decline in spending driven mainly by lower spending in physical locations.

Retail spending in physical locations is now down by around 5% compared to 2019, a significant decline since November, where it was 10% above 2019-levels.

Service spending is now clearly showing the effects of new restrictions. Spending in theatres and concert halls has almost halved, and spending in cinemas is down by 25% compared to 2019. Travel spending continues to decline as well, and is down by 40%, as consumers are reluctant to plan holidays in light of rising uncertainty.

Restaurant spending is coming down, and spending last weekend was the first time spending underperformed 2019 levels since June. The trend is still mainly driven by older consumers, who tend to change behavior faster in light of rising infection risk, but we have seen a clear shift downward for all age groups. The under-25-year-olds have had less of a tendency to self-restrict social spending than other age groups, hence, for the 18-25-year-olds, we only start seeing an effect over the weekend, as opening hours were restricted.

We are likely to get significant new restrictions over the coming weeks, which will affect spending behavior even further.

