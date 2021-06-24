Danish card and MobilePay data, up to Monday, June 21st is around 10 percent above 2019 level for this time of year. The data is now free of noise from differences in the timing of holidays compared to 2019, allowing us to see a far clearer picture of developments. Overall, total spending continues to look stronger than just a few weeks ago, driven largely by higher levels of physical spending.
Service spending continues to improve, with spending in hotels, amusement parks on packaged holidays now approaching normal levels for this time of year. This is likely also due to consumers having waited until the last minute to book.
Spending in bars and restaurants has improved significantly, both helped by longer opening hours, and by European football championships. Last Thursday, as Denmark played Belgium, bars saw a whopping 72% increase in spending compared to the previous Thursday.
Spending on retailing has come down somewhat compared to the first half of June. However, it remains elevated by around 17% compared to 2019. We continue to see signs of home-related spending, such as electronics, furniture, and construction materials coming down, though spending remains higher than usual.
As we approach the summer holidays, spending is likely to be affected by Danes spending more time in Denmark than usual, this is likely to lift retail spending through July.
