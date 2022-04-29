Danish card data suggests spending was up 7% in April until the 25th, but with the differences in timing of Easter between now and 2019 causing significant distortion. With prices up around 7% for the same period, this implies no real growth. However, it continues to underline that as prices are reducing consumption in real terms, we are still not seeing signs of increasing precautionary savings in the data in the form of a significant decline in nominal spending.
Note that the timing of Easter affects retailing and services differently, this implies that data for last week will tend to overestimate retail spending, and underestimate spending in services in the graphs.
Overall, the impression that services is faring relatively better than retailing persists. Travels spending continues to rise, for both plane tickets and packaged holidays. Prices in these categories have risen less than overall inflation, indicating real growth of around 15-20% in travel spending compared to 2019.
In retailing, we are seeing weakening spending in clothing, footwear and home-related goods, such as furniture and construction materials. Given that we have seen significant price hikes in the two latter categories, this implies that we are seeing a clear reversion of Covid-19 spending patterns, which widely benefitted these industries.
