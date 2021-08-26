Danish card and MobilePay data continues to hold up well in August. The most recent data up to 22 August shows spending up by 7-8% compared to 2019. Accounting for changing cash spending and price increases, this is slightly above normal. We continue to see a shift in spending away from online towards spending in physical locations, both driven by higher retail spending in stores, and by increased service spending.

Restaurant spending got a lift over the summer holiday from more Danes vacationing domestically, where they generally tend to spend with card more than cash then when they go abroad. However, with most people back from holiday, we continue to see strong spending around 25% above pre-COVID levels for this time of year. Spending is particularly strong in traditional restaurants, but with the reopening of nightclubs happening next weekend, we should see nightlife spending rise in the coming weeks.

Despite improved spending on a number of services – not including traveling, as this has shown signs of weakening over the summer – retail spending continues to hold up well. However, we continue to see a shift away from home related spending towards shoes and clothing.

Restrictions on cinemas have recently been lifted, and with popular new movies coming out, we have seen a boost to spending, which now surpasses pre-COVID levels. This once again highlights, that consumers are quick to return to old spending patterns once they get the chance.

