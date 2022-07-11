Danish card data suggests spending improved in June, coming in at 13.9% above 2019- levels. With prices continuing up, this implies growth in real terms of just 3% compared to three years ago – again an improvement from May. Excluding energy, the real growth was 5% in June. Data for the first days of July (until July 5th) show some signs of weakening, but we turn-of-the-month-effects might hold some of the explanation. Overall, we are still not seeing a dramatic drop in spending, as indicated by the extremely low consumer sentiment.

We are, however, seeing a continued shift in spending patterns, with services continuing to increase, while retailing is weakening, not least in real terms. In nominal terms, grocery spending continues to trend down, and is now only marginally above 2019 levels. Considering that food prices alone are up more than 12% for the period, this implies a significant real contraction in grocery spending.

Restaurant and hotel spending continues to perform well, but travel spending has shown signs of weakness in the past week of data. Limited airline capacity, and a high degree of uncertainty around the future of Scandinavian Airlines, and the impact of pilots striking has likely also limited last minute holiday purchases.

Gasoline prices have moderated since mid-June, which is also visible in the data.

