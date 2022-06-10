Danish card data suggests spending continues to be up around 10% in the beginning of June compared to 2019 for the same period, confirming that consumption growth remains resilient and that we are still not seeing signs of precautionary savings going up.

This morning we received Danish CPI data, which allows us to estimate real spending in May. Overall, we saw a slight weakening. Real spending excluding energy (i.e. total card and MobilePay spending excluding spending in gas stations deflated by CPI excluding energy) was up 2.9% compared to May 2019. By comparison, the April figure was 6.3%, indicating that rising inflation is dragging down volumes. However, real spending is up slightly compared to March.

The last weeks’ data continues to show improvement in service spending, with notably travel agencies, cinemas and theatres performing well. Some impact of the timing of the Whitsun holiday might affect the latter, but overall the impression of resilient service spending is once again confirmed.

Retailing – especially in grocery stores continues to come down, and looking at real may figures (deflated by food CPI), we saw a real decline in spending of 7.3%. This is of cause not a perfect price correction, but the overall impression of weakness in grocery spending continues.

Download The Full Spending Monitor