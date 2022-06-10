Danish card data suggests spending continues to be up around 10% in the beginning of June compared to 2019 for the same period, confirming that consumption growth remains resilient and that we are still not seeing signs of precautionary savings going up.
This morning we received Danish CPI data, which allows us to estimate real spending in May. Overall, we saw a slight weakening. Real spending excluding energy (i.e. total card and MobilePay spending excluding spending in gas stations deflated by CPI excluding energy) was up 2.9% compared to May 2019. By comparison, the April figure was 6.3%, indicating that rising inflation is dragging down volumes. However, real spending is up slightly compared to March.
The last weeks’ data continues to show improvement in service spending, with notably travel agencies, cinemas and theatres performing well. Some impact of the timing of the Whitsun holiday might affect the latter, but overall the impression of resilient service spending is once again confirmed.
Retailing – especially in grocery stores continues to come down, and looking at real may figures (deflated by food CPI), we saw a real decline in spending of 7.3%. This is of cause not a perfect price correction, but the overall impression of weakness in grocery spending continues.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 ahead of US CPI data
EUR/USD has failed to preserve its recovery momentum in the European morning and declined below 1.0600 after ECB policymaker Holzmann said the market reacted "very well" to ECB policy announcements. Investors await the May inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD plunges below 1.2450 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD has extended its slide in the European session and declined below 1.2450 with the greenback benefiting from safe-haven flows. Investors await the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US.
Gold falls toward $1,830, renews 10-day low
Gold fell below the 200-day SMA, which is currently located at $1,842, and triggered a technical selloff. Ahead of the US inflation report, XAU/USD continues to push lower toward $1,830 and trades at its weakest level in 10 days.
Bitcoin price to $12,000? Renowned analyst says crypto winter isn’t over
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Big Cheds to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!