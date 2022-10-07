Danish card data suggests spending was up 1.8% in September compared to September 2021 – a slightly lower year-on-year increase than in July and August. We will not get inflation figures until Monday for September, but prices are likely to be up by more than 6% excluding energy compared to last year (9–1/2% including energy). This implies a drop in real consumer spending of around 4% from last summer, given that most energy bills are not payed with card.
Considering the massive drain on personal finances from energy bills, the largest decline in real wages in decades and very high levels of uncertainty for households, the fact that we have not seen a steeper decline in nominal consumer spending is encouraging.
Retailing was largely unchanged in nominal terms compared to September last year. This of cause entails a significant decline in real terms, as prices have increased more than 15% for eg food compared to last year.
We are starting to see a normalisation in service spending. Travel spending continues to move lower, and restaurant spending is now on par with last year. This indicates that much of the post-covid boom we saw through H1 is starting to drop off.
