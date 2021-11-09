Danish card and MobilePay data show spending up by around 12.7% for October compared to 2019. Accounting for price developments and changes in cash spending, this amounts to spending at 5-7% above normal. For the month as a whole, retail spending is looking slightly stronger than service spending, but overall we have seen a clear improvement again this month in service spending.

Compared to last year, retail spending was down more than 6%, which is largely due to the payout of extraordinary holiday allowance in early October last year. Compared to normal, retail spending is up by more than 10%. Surprisingly there are still no signs of weakness stemming from supply issues in retail items like electronics. However, this could be due to price effects, and people moving up their holiday shopping.

The steep increase in gasoline prices over the most recent weeks shows up clearly in the data, with spending in gas stations up by almost 20%.

We are starting to see a steep rise in the number of infections, and new restrictions – such as proof of negative test or vaccination are likely to take effect over the coming weeks. However, we are not seeing clear signs that it is affecting consumption (with data up to 2 November). As an example we have not seen a decline in restaurant spending for the plus 65-year-olds, which is a contrast to last fall, where we saw their spending on social items decline somewhat before other groups, and before restrictions were ramped up.

We are starting to see signs of renewed weakness in travel-related spending. This might owe to an increasing reluctance to do long-term holiday planning, in light of rising infection rates both at home and abroad.

Download The Full Spending Monitor