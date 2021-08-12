Danish card and MobilePay data, has had a solid start to August, with spending holding up around 10% above 2019 level, when taking into account distortions from the turn of the month. The most recent data covers the first week of August, and thereby the last week of the summer holidays (for school aged children). Hence over the coming weeks we should get a better sense of how the new normal with most people back to physical workplaces and most adults either fully or partially vaccinated will look like in terms of spending.

We are still not seeing a decline in spending in retail stores, which continues to hover around 15% above normal for this time of year. Clothing and and footwear has been performing well, whereas home-related spending has come down significantly since the spring, but remains elevated. The summer tends to show lower online spending, but it will be extremely interesting to see which patterns emerge following the holidays.

The expansion of opening hours to 2 am for bars and restaurants in mid-July bought a clear improvement in spending in particularly bars. We have also seen a clear uptick in spending in tourist attractions and amusement parks which preformed 50% above normal last week, likely lifted by the phasing out of mandatory testing/vaccination certificats from August 1st. However, the data only covers spending by Danes, and not tourists.

The travel industry continues to show sales deteriorating. With the Delta variant on the rise in many tourist destinations, consumers are likely growing more reluctant to book in advance for the upcoming fall and winter travel season.

