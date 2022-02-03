Danish card and MobilePay data show spending up by 6.9% in January 2022 compared to January 2019 and 2.9% from 2020. Given rising inflation and changes in spending behavior away from cash, this implies that spending in real terms is no higher today than before Covid hit the economy. This, together with falling car sales, paints a quite weak picture of total real private consumption in the beginning of the year. We should see some improvement through February from the lifting of all Covid restrictions on 1 February, but high energy prices at the beginning of the year should put a damper on spending on other goods.
We still only have very limited results from the reopening. A very preliminary indicator, based on data for spending in bars on Monday January 31st, where restrictions on opening hours were lifted, shows spending up by 30% compared to the last Monday of January in 2019 and 2020, and compared to Monday the 24th this year, spending was almost 50% higher. There is tendency for higher spending in bars around paydays, but overall this leaves little doubt that activity was high the first night without restrictions as expected.
Travel spending continues to recover, but there is a risk that higher energy prices could dig into the travel budget this winter.
Retail spending weakened through January but ended being up by 13% compared to January 2019. This is solely driven by higher online spending, whereas spending in physical retail stores is only 3% higher today than in 2019. In real terms, this is a decline.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances beyond 1.1350 during Lagarde's presser
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly two weeks above 1.1350. ECB President Lagarde refrained from dismissing the possibility of a rate hike in 2022 and provided a boost to the shared currency while acknowledging that inflation was likely to remain high for longer than expected.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
Gold continues to edge lower toward $1,800
Gold remains on the back foot heading into the NA session on Thursday as investors assess the ECB's and the BOE's policy announcements. XAU/USD was last seen testing $1,800 with the US Dollar Index clinging to modest daily gains above 96.00.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token is likely to retrace to the support level at $0.355 before rebounding. This downswing will provide an opportunity for buyers to accumulate before a 33% upswing.