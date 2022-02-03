Danish card and MobilePay data show spending up by 6.9% in January 2022 compared to January 2019 and 2.9% from 2020. Given rising inflation and changes in spending behavior away from cash, this implies that spending in real terms is no higher today than before Covid hit the economy. This, together with falling car sales, paints a quite weak picture of total real private consumption in the beginning of the year. We should see some improvement through February from the lifting of all Covid restrictions on 1 February, but high energy prices at the beginning of the year should put a damper on spending on other goods.

We still only have very limited results from the reopening. A very preliminary indicator, based on data for spending in bars on Monday January 31st, where restrictions on opening hours were lifted, shows spending up by 30% compared to the last Monday of January in 2019 and 2020, and compared to Monday the 24th this year, spending was almost 50% higher. There is tendency for higher spending in bars around paydays, but overall this leaves little doubt that activity was high the first night without restrictions as expected.

Travel spending continues to recover, but there is a risk that higher energy prices could dig into the travel budget this winter.

Retail spending weakened through January but ended being up by 13% compared to January 2019. This is solely driven by higher online spending, whereas spending in physical retail stores is only 3% higher today than in 2019. In real terms, this is a decline.

