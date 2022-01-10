Danish card and MobilePay data show spending up by around 8% in December 2021 compared to December 2019. It marks the second month of declining growth, after being up by almost 13% in October compared to 2019 levels. With inflation up by 3% in December, we are, however, still seeing real growth, despite the slowdown.
New restrictions, including the reintroduction of facemasks, reduced opening hours for restaurants and the closure of cultural venues such as cinemas clearly show up in the data.
Retail spending in physical locations is holding up surprisingly well, however. With unchanged spending compared to 2019, we are seeing a real decline, but the drop is far from dramatic. And with online spending getting a boost from the new restrictions, and rising fear of infections, overall retail spending is doing well.
Service spending is taking a hit, not least in the industries affected by the shutdown. Likewise, travel spending is less than half of what it was this time of year in 2019. Normally January marks the high season for booking holidays for the coming year. With low visibility in terms of travel restrictions in 2022, many consumers are likely to postpone this (again).
Spending on going out came down significantly in the last half of December, not least when looking at spending in bars and nightclubs, which cat affected significantly by new restrictions. Restaurants are holding up better, but spending is down by around 20% (there is a lot of noise from the holidays).
