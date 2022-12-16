Danish card data suggests that spending was down 0.2% in November compared to November last year. This is an improvement from October, where spending was down 3.4% y/y. Correcting for prices and energy consumption, real spending was down 6.4% in November – an improvement from -9.7% y/y in October.
On a less positive not, Christmas shopping is underperforming both in nominal and real terms. Nominal spending in retail stores excluding groceries is down 4.9% in the period November 12 to December 12, compared to the same period last year.
The weakness in holiday shopping continues to be more pronounced for home-related goods, with spending in furniture stores down 10.5%, electronics spending down 16.3% and DIY spending down 7.8% compared to last year’s Christmas shopping season. This does largely reflect the boost in spending in these categories during the pandemic, and compared to 2019 only furniture spending is lower now for the period in question.
Clothing stores have seen a 2.6% lower holiday spending so far compared to last year. With prices up a comparably muted 3.3% compared to last year, this is a significantly less dramatic decline than in other categories of retailing. Likewise, we saw an increase of 3.2% in cosmetics spending, indicating that more personally oriented retailing is holding up better.
On a more positive note, service spending picked up last week, with spending in restaurants 5.1% higher than the holiday period last year. Spending in theatres and concert halls is up 24% and tourist attractions up 16.1%. Society is far more open for this holiday season, allowing for higher socially related spending.
