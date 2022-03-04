Danish card and MobilePay data spending was up by around 9.6% in February 2022 compared to 2019. Given inflation at 5.6% since 2019 and changes in spending behavior away from cash, this implies that spending in real terms is a few percent above spending before the COVID crisis. The timing of paydays compared to 2019 explains some of the weaknesses in the last observations in the graphs, which should disappear with the upcoming data releases.
We saw an overall improvement in spending in February compared to January, where spending was up 7.3% from 2019. The improvement was exclusively driven by higher spending in physical locations, which is now higher than in 2019. Service spending continues to improve rapidly, with a further lift of restaurant spending, which is now 17% higher than in February 2019 for the month as a whole.
The stark increase in gas prices as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is very visible in the data, as spending in gas stations is now up by almost 30% compared to 2019, with prices up by 25% this is mainly a price effect. However, there is also some volume effect, notably on the 25th of February – the day after the invasion, where spending in gas stations reached the highest level for the period covered by our data.
From making up 4% of spending in a normal February, spending in gas stations as a share of total spending reached 5.2% last week. This is likely to be even higher when we get data for this week, as the oil price in DKK continues to break records. It illustrates how we are likely to see higher energy costs starting to squeeze other types of consumption. And even though there is a significant buffer to household finances on average, the effect is – all else equal – negative.
