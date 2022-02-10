Danish card and MobilePay data spending was up by around 9% the beginning of February 2022 compared to 2019, data up to February 6th shows. Given inflation and changes in spending behavior away from cash, this implies that spending in real terms is only slightly higher today than before Covid hit the economy.
On February 1st all restrictions were lifted in Denmark. This has affected particularly social spending among the younger Danes. Spending on restaurants and nightlife on this past Saturday was up 56% compared to the week before, and 20% compared to the first Saturday of February 2019 (spending on going out is always higher the weekend following a payday).
This was primarily driven by younger Danes increasing their spending. Where spending on restaurants and nightlife was up 50.4% for the 18-25-year-olds from the first Saturday of February 2019 to last Saturday, it was down 2% for consumers over 65 years. This is likely due to infection levels being high despite the easing of restrictions, leading to less social spending among those with a higher risk of serious illness if infected.
The remarkable recovery of travel spending continues, with the sale of plane tickets almost up to pre-pandemic levels for this time of year. There is likely a price effect in the data, but overall there is little doubt that Danes are increasingly willing to plan holidays now.
Where we see a clear reaction in social spending, spending in physical stores has not shown a rebound following the lifting of restrictions such as mandatory facemasks.
