Danish card and MobilePay data suggests spending was up 10% in the week ending on March 27 compared to 2019. Given higher inflation and changes in spending behavior away from cash, this implies that spending in real terms is a few percent above spending before the COVID crisis.

There is no doubt that rising inflation – not just in energy prices, but also on other goods and services – has dampened real consumption, however, we do not see a knock-on effect from higher precautionary savings in our data. It is remarkable that spending is holding up this well, considering rising uncertainty and higher energy prices send Danish consumer confidence tumbling to the lowest level since the financial crisis.

While service spending has not improved further through March, we have not seen a decline in recent weeks. This despite much of service spending being viewed as luxuries rather than necessities, indicating that there is still significant pend up demand for services following the reopening.

Gasoline prices have come down somewhat since early March, which has dampened spending in gas stations, reducing the share of total card spending on gasoline by more than –1/2 percentage point compared to two weeks ago.

Most of energy consumption – such as heating and electricity – is not covered by our data, but we do expect it to cannibalise on the spending components that are. This might work with some lag, however, as many energy bills are paid either at a monthly or quarterly basis.

