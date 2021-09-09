Danish card and MobilePay data shows spending in August coming in at 6.7% higher than August 2019. By comparison spending was up 13% in June and 10% in July, indicating that some of the reopening effects are starting to fade. The most recent data, until 6 September are somewhat distorted by the timing of paydays, and should therefore not be over interpreted.
On September first nightclubs where finally allowed to open again. Hereby all spending areas covered by our data has now been reopened. Consumers were fast to return, sending up overall spending in bars and nightclubs by 50% on the first day open compared to the previous Thursday, and on Saturday spending jumped by 72% compared to the previous Saturday.
From a macro perspective, bars and nightclubs only account for a very limited share of consumption, but the data confirms – as before during reopenings – that consumers are fast to return to old spending patterns once they get the opportunity.
Spending on packaged holidays has improved over the most recent weeks, but we see no movement in spending on plane tickets directly, which remains 30% below normal. A normalisation of travel spending is not likely to take place before we see a consistent improvement in infections numbers abroad.
