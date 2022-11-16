Danish card data suggests spending was down 3.4% in October compared to October 2021 – the first drop in year-on-year nominal spending since the 2021 lockdown. Spending was comparably strong in October last year, but the data leaves little doubt that consumers are feeling the pressure of higher prices. Correcting for price developments over the past year, real spending excluding energy consumption is down by 9.8%. This is a significant worsening compared to Q3 numbers, which indicated a real drop in consumption of around half of this.
Nominal retail spending was down 5.7% in October, compared to last year, and has continued to decline through the first weeks of November. Furniture and other homerelated goods including electronics continues to perform significantly worse than last year, not least when accounting for price developments.
Clothing spending is also coming down, and as of a week ago, nominal spending on clothing was down 15% compared to last year. With clothing having only seen modest price increases so far, a deterioration in demand might discourage brands from hiking prices.
In services, we are still seeing some strength especially in restaurants and tourist attractions, however, compared to last year we are more or less at the same level nominally. Travel spending has also normalised, and we expect to see a further deterioration, as household finances continues to face headwinds.
Overall, we are still not seeing a steep increase in precautionary savings; however, there are clear signs of weakening across the board, as rising prices bring down real demand.
