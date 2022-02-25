Danish card and MobilePay data spending was up by around 10% the two weeks up to 20th February 2022 compared to 2019. Given inflation and changes in spending behaviour away from cash, this implies that spending in real terms is a few percent above spending before the COVID crisis.

Service spending continues to improve rapidly, with a further lift of restaurant spending, a significant improvement in travel spending, and a strong performance of hotel spending. In most of the country, the Danish winter holiday takes place in week 7, the difference in the timing of the specific dates compared to 2019 distorts the picture somewhat. However, compared to week 7 2019, hotel spending is up by 7.5% and restaurant spending is op 13.6% compared to the winter holiday of 2019.

Not all of services has had as strong a winter holiday. Cinema spending was down 25% over the week, and spending in tourist attractions and amusement parks underperformed 2019 by 13%.

Retail spending has improved in physical stores – also helped by the timing of the holiday, but overall we are seeing signs of weakening of retail spending. Retail spending was up 15% in January, but now is only 12% higher than at this time in 2019. Hence, the decline is noticeable, but far from dramatic.

Download The Full Spending Monitor