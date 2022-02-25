Danish card and MobilePay data spending was up by around 10% the two weeks up to 20th February 2022 compared to 2019. Given inflation and changes in spending behaviour away from cash, this implies that spending in real terms is a few percent above spending before the COVID crisis.
Service spending continues to improve rapidly, with a further lift of restaurant spending, a significant improvement in travel spending, and a strong performance of hotel spending. In most of the country, the Danish winter holiday takes place in week 7, the difference in the timing of the specific dates compared to 2019 distorts the picture somewhat. However, compared to week 7 2019, hotel spending is up by 7.5% and restaurant spending is op 13.6% compared to the winter holiday of 2019.
Not all of services has had as strong a winter holiday. Cinema spending was down 25% over the week, and spending in tourist attractions and amusement parks underperformed 2019 by 13%.
Retail spending has improved in physical stores – also helped by the timing of the holiday, but overall we are seeing signs of weakening of retail spending. Retail spending was up 15% in January, but now is only 12% higher than at this time in 2019. Hence, the decline is noticeable, but far from dramatic.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the 1.1200 level as mood improves
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1240, as demand for the greenback receded and stocks bounced. Market players maintain their eyes on Russia-Ukraine developments, and tensions continue in the region.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.
BABA bounces off $100 after earnings to close above $108
Alibaba shares dropped all the way to $100 on Thursday after China's biggest ecommerce company released fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.