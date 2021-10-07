Danish card and MobilePay data shows spending for September as a whole up by 10.4% compared to the same month in 2019. This is an improvement compared to August, where spending was 7% higher than normal. Accounting for price developments and changes in cash spending this amounts to 4-5% elevated spending, indicating that consumption is holding up after the reopening has been completed, and the holidays have ended.

Overall, retail spending has come down over the last months, and is now no longer driving consumption growth as was the case for most of 2021. In September, retail was up 11.8% compared to normal – by comparison, retailing was 25% higher in March this year than normal.

Whereas we are no longer seeing a major boost to spending from retailing, services has improved significantly, and was up 4% in September compared to September 2019. September marks the first month with service spending noticeably above normal since COVID hit – by comparison, service spending was 61% lower in March this year than normal.

Excluding travel spending, which continues to underperform, service spending was up 8.5% in September compared to normal. The improvement is driven largely by restaurants and nightlife – which has gotten a significant lift from the reopening of nightclubs a month ago. Cultural institutions such as cinemas and theatres have also been preforming well.

Travel spending has improved in September, but remains 16% below normal for this time of year.

Download The Full Spending Monitor