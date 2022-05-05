Danish card data suggests spending was up 12,3% for April as a whole compared to April 2019. With prices up 7-8% for the same period (we get April inflation figures on Tuesday), this implies some growth in real terms compared to three years ago. Distortions from Easter and the timing of paydays muddles the picture somewhat, but the overall impression remains, that spending continues to hold up despite rising prices and very low consumer sentiment.

The improvement was seen in both retailing and services. For April as a whole, spending in restaurants (and going out in general) was up by 29% compared to April 2019. By comparison March spending in restaurants was only 15% higher than in 2019. Spending with travel agencies and airlines was 11.5% above 2019-level in April compared to 2.6% in March. This indicates that significant pent-up demand for these services remains.

Not all service categories have improved, however. Where travel spending and spending in restaurants rose in April, we have seen signs of weakening in theatres, cinemas and tourist attractions in the weeks since Easter.

In retailing, the improvement from March to April was less noticeable, with spending up 11.9% in April and 8.8% in March compared to the same months in 2019. This is in nominal terms, and we do expect a significant part of the strengthening to owe to rising prices, not least in groceries and home-related goods.

Download The Full Spending Monitor