Danish card data suggests spending was up 12,3% for April as a whole compared to April 2019. With prices up 7-8% for the same period (we get April inflation figures on Tuesday), this implies some growth in real terms compared to three years ago. Distortions from Easter and the timing of paydays muddles the picture somewhat, but the overall impression remains, that spending continues to hold up despite rising prices and very low consumer sentiment.
The improvement was seen in both retailing and services. For April as a whole, spending in restaurants (and going out in general) was up by 29% compared to April 2019. By comparison March spending in restaurants was only 15% higher than in 2019. Spending with travel agencies and airlines was 11.5% above 2019-level in April compared to 2.6% in March. This indicates that significant pent-up demand for these services remains.
Not all service categories have improved, however. Where travel spending and spending in restaurants rose in April, we have seen signs of weakening in theatres, cinemas and tourist attractions in the weeks since Easter.
In retailing, the improvement from March to April was less noticeable, with spending up 11.9% in April and 8.8% in March compared to the same months in 2019. This is in nominal terms, and we do expect a significant part of the strengthening to owe to rising prices, not least in groceries and home-related goods.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to 0.7100 after reversing Fed-led rally on inflation woes, RBA MPS, NFP eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around pre-Fed levels after the recent two-day zero-sum game. Equities slumped, yields rallied and the US dollar regained its charm during the risk-off US session. RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US jobs report will be important for immediate directions.
EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly support around 1.0550
EUR/USD remains pressured after taking a U-turn from one-week high. The pair stays depressed at around 1.0540 during Friday’s initial Asian session, after the bear’s return to the table the previous day. Bears aim for the latest multi-month low unless crossing 100-SMA.
Gold extends pullback from the key EMAs toward $1,850, US NFP eyed
Gold remains on the back foot at around $1,873, down 0.20% intraday as traders react to the latest bout risk-off mood during full markets on Friday. The metal’s declines could also be linked to the anxiety ahead of the crucial US employment report for April.
Polkadot price is in a no-trade zone until this happens
Polkadot has questionable price action that needs further narrative before forecasting anything more than a 12% rally for the bulls. Traders should consider looking for more profitable opportunities. Polkadot price is portraying itself as an unfavorable digital asset lately.
We’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation – Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing
The major-currency central banks are done for the moment and we’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation. Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing. The CME Fed funds tool yesterday, before the Fed decision, had shown a 95% chance of a 75 bp hike.