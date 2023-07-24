Danish card data suggests that year over year growth in consumer spending was 1.2% in the first two weeks of July compared to the first two weeks of July 2022. That is a little lower than the growth we saw in the June numbers at 2.8%. This points to a slightly more modest spending behaviour in first half of July than in June.
With consumer prices up 2.5% in June 2023 compared to June 2022, the data suggests a slightly positive real spending increase at 0.3%, that is spending adjusted for inflation. It means that June 2023 is the first month since April 2022 where we have seen an increase in total real spending.
Lower energy prices compared to last year is a key driver behind the development described above. Real spending excluding energy was still nearly 1% lower in June 2023 compared to June 2022. But this is closer to positive territory than we have seen in over a year.
In the first 6 months of 2023 we have still seen decreasing real spending. But real spending growth has slightly moved towards less negative values, signalling that the period where Danish consumers had to pay higher amount of money for lower volume of goods and services can come to an end in the near future. The development is mainly supported by lower inflation, stronger wage growth and continued stability around energy prices.
Even though we can start expecting positive real spending growth we still expect only modest growth. The higher interest rates has still not materialized its full effects on the economy, which we expect will lead to only a marginal slowdown on the labor market, but nevertheless will tend to increase consumer caution.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.1100 on Monday. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a softer pace than June, helping the US Dollar hold its ground.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.2800 as markets assess US PMI data
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.2800 after having recovered above 1.2850 earlier in the day. Following the mixed PMI surveys from the US, the US Dollar preserves its strength in the American session, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD under mild pressure around $1,960 Premium
Gold is under mild pressure at the beginning of the week, confined to the lower end of the previous week’s range. XAU/USD trades below $1,960 a troy ounce as the US Dollar finds some market favor following mixed but encouraging United States (US) data.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and ApeCoin trade volume spikes as correlation to Bitcoin dwindles
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins and NFT token ApeCoin have observed increases in their market capitalization and on-chain metrics turned bullish as these tokens diverged from Bitcoin.
S&P 500 News: Biggest earnings week of the summer collides with Wednesday Fed announcement
The S&P 500 should experience higher-than-normal volatility this week as a number of newsworthy events converge to buffet the index in both directions.