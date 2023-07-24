Share:

Danish card data suggests that year over year growth in consumer spending was 1.2% in the first two weeks of July compared to the first two weeks of July 2022. That is a little lower than the growth we saw in the June numbers at 2.8%. This points to a slightly more modest spending behaviour in first half of July than in June.

With consumer prices up 2.5% in June 2023 compared to June 2022, the data suggests a slightly positive real spending increase at 0.3%, that is spending adjusted for inflation. It means that June 2023 is the first month since April 2022 where we have seen an increase in total real spending.

Lower energy prices compared to last year is a key driver behind the development described above. Real spending excluding energy was still nearly 1% lower in June 2023 compared to June 2022. But this is closer to positive territory than we have seen in over a year.

In the first 6 months of 2023 we have still seen decreasing real spending. But real spending growth has slightly moved towards less negative values, signalling that the period where Danish consumers had to pay higher amount of money for lower volume of goods and services can come to an end in the near future. The development is mainly supported by lower inflation, stronger wage growth and continued stability around energy prices.

Even though we can start expecting positive real spending growth we still expect only modest growth. The higher interest rates has still not materialized its full effects on the economy, which we expect will lead to only a marginal slowdown on the labor market, but nevertheless will tend to increase consumer caution.

