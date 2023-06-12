Danish card data suggests that spending rose 0.8% in May compared to May last year. This is a clear improvement from April, where nominal spending decreased y/y. Taking inflation into account spending fell 2.1% in real terms from last year. That is the smallest real spending decline since early 2022, reflecting both nominal spending growth, and a significant decline in inflation. Compared to 2019 spending was up 11.3% in nominal terms and down 1.1% in real terms.
Retail spending increased by 2.4% compared to May last year. Not enough to compensate for higher prices, but a significant both nominal and not least real improvement. This is largely due to higher grocery spending, and higher home related spending through May. Note that there is some effect from the timing of the Pentecost holiday, which fell early this year (in May rather than in June as normally).
The improvement in service spending was a bit more muddled, with a slight uptick in restaurant and hotel spending, whereas growth in travel spending has come down, leaving it in line with spending last year. This indicates that the normalisation post covid during last spring has now laregely left the figures, and left them at a more normal level when accounting for inflation. Note that services are often more affected by the timing of holidays, so data for the spring should be taken with a grain of salt.
We have seen an upward trend in spending in 2023, supported by lower inflation, stronger wage growth and continued stability around energy prices, however, figures from the last few months show that consumers remain cautious. This is well in line with our muted growth expectations for private consumption in 2023.
