Yesterday was driven by a broadly stronger US dollar, but also higher treasury yields and higher equity valuations as investor sentiment got a boost after a strongly positive surprise from the New York Empire State manufacturing index.
The US 2-year yield is now at around 4.20%, the highest levels since the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed, with potential of a further rise as the bank stress seems mostly abated by now.
Odds for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut toward the year-end fell to 25bp, from up to 100bp expected at some point at the high of the SVB crisis.
The US 10-year yield is now around 3.60%. An advance above this level has acted as a selling signal for equities in December and in February.
Elsewhere, the Chinese GDP growth accelerated, and strong China data helped stopping the US oil selloff into the $80pb level, but the US equity futures didn’t really cheer up the news on fear that faster Chinese growth could boost energy prices, hence inflation and rate hikes.
If that’s the case, tech stocks will certainly be the first on the chopping block while appetite for energy and mining stocks could help the FTSE 100 outperform peers.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0950 ahead of Germany's ZEW survey
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.09500 in the early European morning. A modest downtick in the US Dollar seems to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the major. Further upside in the pair hinges on the German ZEW survey.
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is extending its recovery above 1.2400 in the early European morning. Pound Sterling bulls cheer elevated UK's pay growth level, fanning BoE rate hike bets. The US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a cautious market mood.
Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism
Gold price struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Is faster Chinese growth good news?
Strong China data helped stopping the US oil selloff into the $80pb level, but the US equity futures didn’t really cheer up the news. A strong Chinese growth is excellent for French luxury brands – and also for many other companies across the world, but it also means a potential boost to inflation.