Impact Inevitable

Australian GDP

Australian Stock Market red alert warning for the economy

It's a roll over

In other words, still a crash. The quantum of this decline is severe and screams medium to long term top. Yet, still, most just want to look the other way and continue to mumble, 'buy the dip'.

We have to think more deeply than that, and understand that this move lower in stocks in the US and Australia has been in place a long time before Evergrande became a headline. It is being used as an excuse by many fund managers for not already having managed the somewhat obvious downside risk better and earlier.

The spread of Delta is disrupting global supply chains all over again. The problem is intensifying. Not diminishing.

Inflation has now reached such ugly levels, that it is beginning to cross that tipping point into the realm of impacting consumer behaviour. The initial price gouging, which I have politely called "freedom of pricing" period, is coming to an end. This is where we will see the move from inflation having inflated corporate profits, to inflation crunching the economy.

We are in a still challenged economic environment all around the world.

One that is exasperated in Australia. While we are most probably already in recession, the Prime Minister is in New York cementing our old world membership. Instead of embracing our regional neighbours for a prosperity driven future. This is not a political comment, all sides of politics seem to be on board. What it is, is a historic observation that Australia is returning to the old structures, and for in some cases good reason too, but the abrupt nature of these events sees increasing loss of face at the highest levels across both Asia and continental Europe. It is a policy doing significant reputational damage, which will have no benefit for some 20 years, except to be a further drain on government spending. Just as we have racked up enormous debt due to over-spending stimulus measures. Even then, there is a strong argument for the French submarines which are far quieter and capable of accessing areas nuclear submarines can not. The decision has been secretive and rushed and may not be the right one.

We simply do not know the true state of the Australian domestic economy, so masked and hidden it has been by tremendous stimulus spending and previously sky high iron ore prices. With both those forces diminishing rapidly, the Australian economy faces challenges over the next 1-3 years that few seem willing to acknowledge. The lack of awareness in political and economic circles of these risks, or at least the preparedness to speak openly about them, leaves our country vulnerable to an unchallenged period of decline.

The initial post Covid party is over. We are likely already in recession. Everyone is wishfully ignoring slowing global growth, high inflation, reduced relations with our biggest export market, and the continuing disruptive nature of Delta even as the economy opens up. Not to mention the possible long lasting isolation of NSW within the country.

All of these factors are real. To simply think 'buy the dip" in such circumstances boggles the mind.

It has never been more valuable to step back, see the big picture, and look out your own window to address your immediate situation. Read active portfolio management. The tools are there to protect us from any lasting market down-turn, and in fact gain the advantage. So important in financial market involvement.

It is in fact, an opportunity to shine.

Even as the economic light dulls just a bit.