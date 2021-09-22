Impact Inevitable
Australian GDP
Australian Stock Market red alert warning for the economy
It's a roll over
In other words, still a crash. The quantum of this decline is severe and screams medium to long term top. Yet, still, most just want to look the other way and continue to mumble, 'buy the dip'.
We have to think more deeply than that, and understand that this move lower in stocks in the US and Australia has been in place a long time before Evergrande became a headline. It is being used as an excuse by many fund managers for not already having managed the somewhat obvious downside risk better and earlier.
The spread of Delta is disrupting global supply chains all over again. The problem is intensifying. Not diminishing.
Inflation has now reached such ugly levels, that it is beginning to cross that tipping point into the realm of impacting consumer behaviour. The initial price gouging, which I have politely called "freedom of pricing" period, is coming to an end. This is where we will see the move from inflation having inflated corporate profits, to inflation crunching the economy.
We are in a still challenged economic environment all around the world.
One that is exasperated in Australia. While we are most probably already in recession, the Prime Minister is in New York cementing our old world membership. Instead of embracing our regional neighbours for a prosperity driven future. This is not a political comment, all sides of politics seem to be on board. What it is, is a historic observation that Australia is returning to the old structures, and for in some cases good reason too, but the abrupt nature of these events sees increasing loss of face at the highest levels across both Asia and continental Europe. It is a policy doing significant reputational damage, which will have no benefit for some 20 years, except to be a further drain on government spending. Just as we have racked up enormous debt due to over-spending stimulus measures. Even then, there is a strong argument for the French submarines which are far quieter and capable of accessing areas nuclear submarines can not. The decision has been secretive and rushed and may not be the right one.
We simply do not know the true state of the Australian domestic economy, so masked and hidden it has been by tremendous stimulus spending and previously sky high iron ore prices. With both those forces diminishing rapidly, the Australian economy faces challenges over the next 1-3 years that few seem willing to acknowledge. The lack of awareness in political and economic circles of these risks, or at least the preparedness to speak openly about them, leaves our country vulnerable to an unchallenged period of decline.
The initial post Covid party is over. We are likely already in recession. Everyone is wishfully ignoring slowing global growth, high inflation, reduced relations with our biggest export market, and the continuing disruptive nature of Delta even as the economy opens up. Not to mention the possible long lasting isolation of NSW within the country.
All of these factors are real. To simply think 'buy the dip" in such circumstances boggles the mind.
It has never been more valuable to step back, see the big picture, and look out your own window to address your immediate situation. Read active portfolio management. The tools are there to protect us from any lasting market down-turn, and in fact gain the advantage. So important in financial market involvement.
It is in fact, an opportunity to shine.
Even as the economic light dulls just a bit.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
