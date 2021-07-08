The Japanese yen is posting its sharpest intraday gain against the dollar this year, adding 0.9% today to 109.67. In contrast to the previous few days, the pull into defensive assets has also spread across a broader range of instruments. Major European and US indices are losing more than 1% in early US trading, while increased demand for defensive bonds is helping the euro and franc to find support and gold to move further into the area above $1800, enjoying its seventh consecutive session of gains.
Unlike previous days, we now see the most typical risk-off, with simultaneous sell-offs of various risky assets and a pull to safety in many markets. Investors and traders in this situation should keep in mind that with a sustained one-way move, the euro and gold could reverse as sharply as they did in March 2020.
At the same time, it may be too early to bet on the start of a technical correction in the markets. The S&P500 is holding above the 50-day average line, which has acted as support since November. Perhaps only the intensification of the sell-off after the drop under 4220 from 4290 currently, for the S&P500, should be considered the end of this market phase.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains near 1.1850 after ECB strategy announcement
EUR/USD is holding onto high ground close to 1.1850. The ECB announced a shift to a symmetric inflation target of 2% rather than aiming to cap price rises at that level. President Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
XAU/USD jumps back closer to multi-week tops, above $1,810 level
Gold rallied over $15 from the daily swing lows and moved back above the $1,810 level, or closer to multi-week tops during the early European session.
Dogecoin price continues to drop as Ric Edelman calls DOGE ‘scam’ and ‘joke’
Dogecoin price is failing to hold its ground, leading to the breakdown of crucial support levels. Ric Edelman asked investors to ignore DOGE during a recent discussion.
Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs
Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.