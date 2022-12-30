Notes/Observations
- UK House Prices fall for a 4th straight month.
- Spain Dec CPI continued to ease from cycle highs but core inflation remains sticky.
- Japanese bond yields capped as BOJ performed special bond purchase operations for a 3rd consecutive day.
- Focus will remain on terminal rates and just how forceful central banks will be in their bid to defeat inflation.
Asia
- South Korea Dec CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 5.0% v 5.1%e.
- Bank of Korea (BOK) reiterated view that inflation to hover around 5% for the time being, uncertainty was very high over inflation.
- BOJ announced an extraordinary JGB-buying operation for the third consecutive day, with super long-term bonds included.
- Italian press reported that 10% of travelers from China landing in Rome were testing Covid positive.
Europe
- UK PM Sunak said to be planning to cut in half the aid that helps businesses pay fuel bills.
Americas
- President Biden signed the $1.66T FY23 Omnibus funding bill (as expected).
Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 -0.5% at 428.1, FTSE -0.3% at 7,491.5, DAX -0.7% at 13,976, CAC-40 -0.7% at 6,530, IBEX-35 -0.6% at 8,268, FTSE MIB -0.5% at 23,930, SMI -0.3% at 10,822, S&P 500 Futures -0.4%].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally lower across the board and trended further into the red through early trading; low trading volumes ahead of holidays; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and financials; sectors leading to the downside include telecom and energy; DKSH sells stake in Bovet; Rogers Communication confirms Canadian regulatory approval for merger with Shaw; Germany, UK and Ireland to close early for holiday; no major corporate events expected in the upcoming US session.
Equities
- Healthcare: AB Science [AB.FR] +10.1% (receives FDA approval for Phase III study of Masitinib).
- Telecom: Telecom Italia [TIT.IT] -2.3% (Italy PM confirms intention to takeover network).
Speakers
- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt said to be poised to announce £20B energy support package.
- Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) 2923 monetary policy and liraization text which noted to maintain the 5% inflation target and keep 1-Week Policy Rate as main funding tool.
- Russia President Putin held a video call with Xi. He noted that the relationship with China was at its best level in history. Importance of partnership was rising being a stabilizing factor. Russia trade turnover with China +25% in 2022 as energy ties to China being at unprecedented level.
- Russia Finance Ministry confirmed to increase share of CNY-denominated assets (Yuan) in Sovereign Wealth Fund to maximum level of 60% (from 30% prior). The share of gold to double to 40%.
- China President Xi stated that it was prepared to increase the strategic cooperation given the difficult international situation.
- China to adjust USD weighting in Trade-Weighted CFETS Yuan Basket Index.
Currencies/fixed income
- Dollar Index was up about 9%, the biggest rise since 2014 but outlook debating whether the greenback has peaked. Dealers believe that USD could face headwinds on the back of shifting interest rate differentials in 2023.
- EUR/USD at 1.0660 with ECB likely to stick with its pledge for significant further interest-rate increases. Spain Dec headline CPI eased but the core remained sticky.
- USD/JPY moved lover to test 132.50 area. Markets not believing recent BOJ rhetoric that the recent tweak in policy was not a move towards normalization despite BOJ announced unscheduled bond purchases for the third straight day. The appointment of the next BOJ gov seen as a keen indicator when Kuroda’s term ends in early April.
Economic data
- (NL) Netherlands Nov Retail Sales Y/Y: 6.3% v 2.7% prior.
- (NL) Netherlands Dec Producer Confidence Index: 3.3 v 3.0 prior.
- (ZA) South Africa Nov M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 8.8% v 9.8% prior; Private Sector Credit Y/Y: 8.3% v 9.0%e.
- (FI) Finland Nov Preliminary Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -3.1% v -2.8% prior.
- (RU) Russia Dec Services PMI: 45.9 v 48.3 prior; Composite PMI: 48.0 v 50.0 prior.
- (UK) Dec Nationwide House Price Index M/M: -0.1% v -1.4% prior; Y/Y: 2.8% v 4.4% prior.
- (TR) Turkey Nov Trade Balance: -$8.8B v -$8.8Be.
- (FI) Finland Oct Final Trade Balance: -€1.0B v -€0.9B prelim.
- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 69.3K v 54.6K tons prior.
- (ES) Spain Dec Preliminary CPI M/M: +0.3% v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 5.8% v 6.1%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 6.9% v 6.3% prior.
- (ES) Spain Dec Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.1% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 5.6% v 5.8%e.
- (CH) Swiss Dec KOF Leading Indicator: 92.2 v 91.0e.
- (CH) Swiss Q3 Foreign Exchange Transactions (CHF): -739M v -5M prior.
- (AT) Austria Nov PPI M/M: -1.1% v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: 15.4% v 18.5% prior.
- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Dec 23rd (RUB): 16.19T v 16.03T prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Nov Budget Balance (HKD): +5.4B v -22.8B prior.
- (ES) Spain Oct Current Account: €2.7B v €0.7B prior.
- (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) Jan Daily FX Purchases (NOK): 1.5B v 1.9B prior.
- (CZ) Czech Nov M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 5.9% v 5.9% prior.
- (GR) Greece Oct; Retail Sales Value Y/Y: -2.2% v 1.2% prior; Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: 8.0% v 10.2% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (IN) India sold total INR300B vs. INR300B indicated in 2024, 2029, 2036 and 2062 bonds.
Looking Ahead
- (MX) Mexico Nov YTD Budget Balance (MXN): No est v -456.3B prior.
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (IN) India Nov Fiscal Deficit (INR): No est v 138.3B prior.
- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Nov Retail Sales M/M: No est v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.5% prior.
- 06:00(PT) Portugal Nov CPI M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 9.9% prior.
- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Nov CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 10.2% prior.
- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £4.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.5B and £2.0B respectively).
- 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Dec 23rd: No est v $563.5B prior.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Nov Trade Balance (ZAR): +10.0Be v -4.3B prior.
- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Nov Monthly Budget Balance (ZAR): No est v -40.6B prior.
- 07:00 (CL) Chile Nov Manufacturing Production Y/Y: -7.0%e v -9.2% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v -4.2% prior; Copper Production: No est v 485.5K prior.
- 07:00 (CL) Chile Nov Retail Sales Y/Y: No est v -12.3% prior; Commercial Activity Y/Y: No est v -11.4% prior.
- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).
- 07:00 (IN) India Nov Eight Infrastructure (Key) Industries: No est v 0.1% prior.
- 08:00 (RU) Russia Q3 Final Current Account Balance: No est v $51.9B prelim.
- 08:00 (UK) No Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 09:45 (US) Dec Chicago Purchase Manager’s Index (PMI): 40.0e v 37.2 prior.
- 10:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Net Outstanding Loans (MXN): No est v 5.36T prior.
- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Nov Exports: $4.3Be v $4.2B prior.
- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Nov National Unemployment Rate: No est v 9.7% prior; Urban Unemployment Rate: 9.7%e v 9.9% prior.
- 11:00 (RU) Russia Dec CPI M/M: No est v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 12.0%e v 12.0% prior.
- 11:00 (RU) Russia Dec CPI Core M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 15.1% prior.
- 11:00 (RU) Russia Q3 Final GDP (3rd reading) Y/Y: No est v -3.7% prelim.
- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.
- 20:30 (CN) China Dec Manufacturing PMI (Govt Official): 47.8e v 48.0 prior; Non-manufacturing PMI: 45.0e v 46.7 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 47.1 prior.
