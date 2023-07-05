The labour market report published by the Spanish Employment Agency (SEPE) on July 4th surprised favourably again. The number of unemployed workers dropped by 1.8% m/m (-50,268) to its lowest level since September 2008. This development is even more striking given that the labour force has increased significantly compared to its pre-Covid-19 level (+2.5%), reaching a new record in the first quarter of 2023. However, fifteen years after the successive crises of 2008 and 2011, there is still a long way to go: the level of unemployment remains 25% higher than at the end of 2007 and the jobless rate is five points higher (12.7% in May 2023 compared with 7.9% in May 2007, the nadir cyclical low).
Over the past year, the rebound in job creation was driven by accommodation and food services (+80 728), health (+61 402) and construction (+53 137). Employment in Spain has thus increased by more than 6% compared to the pre-Covid-19 and pre-crisis years of 2008-2011, the peak in both periods being very close. Wages are rising faster, in the wake of inflation and against a backdrop of a dynamic labour market, at 3.3% y/y in May (collective agreements). Nevertheless, the increases are lower than in France, Germany or the United Kingdom.
Less than three weeks before the snap legislative elections scheduled for July 23rd, the recovery in the labour market should a priori benefit the outgoing government and the Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. But the task is proving difficult for the incumbent administration, which is suffering from the crisis in purchasing power and housing, while mortgage rates have more than doubled in one year. The latest polls for the upcoming election still indicate a significant delay of the Socialist Party against the People’s Party of Alberto Núñez Feijóo.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow range near 1.0900 in the American session. Despite the negative opening in Wall Street, the US Dollar struggles to find demand after the disappointing Factory Orders data. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD stays above 1.2700 in choppy day
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2700 on Wednesday as investors continue to search for the next catalyst. Markets keep a close eye on developments surrounding US-China tensions, while waiting for the Fed to release the minutes of the June policy meeting.
Gold retreats below $1,930 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,920 after having reached a daily high above $1,930 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 3.9%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Analyst predicts XRP price rally to new all-time high of $9
XRP price suffered a steep decline in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple in 2020 and took another hit after the financial regulator’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies in June 2023.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Recap: DJIA still angling toward 35,500 ahead of FOMC minutes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rebounded about 2% last week on positive economic data, with gains extending into Monday in a thinly traded session ahead of the holiday.