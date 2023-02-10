"España Digital 2026", “Estrategia Española de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación 2021–2027” and “España 2050”: since the pandemic, there has been no lack of structural programmes designed to increase the competitiveness of the Spanish economy. The Spanish Government is right: the country's fundamental problems, which contributed to the 2011 crisis, persist today. Spain has one of the lowest levels of private and public investment and one of the lowest stocks per capita of productive capital in Europe. In addition, the country still suffers from a significant productivity deficit when compared to its major European partners, a deficit which it is struggling to make up as it is intrinsically linked to its low capital stock. In particular, significant delays remain in the acquisition of intangible assets. With the increasing importance last year and in 2023 of the national recovery, transformation and resilience plan (NRRP), the Spanish authorities have further fiscal room for manoeuvre to claw back some of these gaps. However, the targets set could be undermined by the economic situation in Europe at the turn of 2023 and the uncertainty this would cause with regards to corporate investment decisions.
The Spanish economy suffers from chronically low productivity gains, which is symptomatic of southern European countries. Apparent hourly labour productivity has only recorded an average annual growth of 0.7% over the past 20 years (2000 – 2021), compared with a rise of 1.1% in Germany, 0.9% in France and 1.0% for the Eurozone (see Chart 1). Three countries performed worse than Spain during this period: Italy (+0.3%), Greece (0.0%) and Luxembourg (+0.1%), although Luxembourg’s level of productivity is already high and its economic structure bears little comparison to Spain. Even if these differences in productivity growth seem modest, they have lasted over an extended period of time, and Spain already had a much lower level than most of its European neighbours. Therefore, there has been no catch-up effect over the past 20 years. In fact, the gap has widened.
More specifically, Spain experienced a drop in productivity at the end of the 1990s, followed by a period of near-stagnation which lasted more or less until the global financial crisis of 2008. This was in singular contrast with the sustained annual growth rate in real GDP, which averaged 3.1% between 2000 and 2008. This significant gap in growth between productivity and GDP was a clear indication that the expansion model followed by Spain during that time was not sustainable, being mainly driven by unproductive investments and private debt. Indeed, the high level of gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) during this period was excessively based on the construction of buildings, which generates fewer productivity gains than other types of investments.
In addition, in the years preceding the Covid-19 pandemic, the Spanish economy relied mainly on the volume of hours worked to stimulate its GDP growth. On average over the period 2014 – 2019, the hours worked actually contributed as much as 70% of GDP growth, a share well above that estimated in France and Germany (Chart 2).
This is partly a result of the high number of jobs created over this period, linked to the economic recovery following the major recession and financial crisis of 2008. Furthermore, the contribution made by hours worked to GDP growth has been rising for the last three decades, although the increase has been slowing down for 20 years. Conversely, the contribution made by investment has fallen.
Although real GDP growth bounced back during the five years preceding the pandemic (it rose by 2.6% per year on average between 2014 and 2019 compared to 1.9% for the Eurozone as a whole) the gap in real GDP per capita continued to worsen compared to Germany. Over the past 20 years, it went from a (negative) gap of 26% in 2000 to 30% in 2019. This gap widened further once the pandemic struck and was 34% in 2021. In 2021, Spain ranked 11 out of the 19 Eurozone countries in terms of per capita wealth.
