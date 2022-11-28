Stock Trading: US ETF Sectors SP500, AAPL, AMZN, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL, BRK.B, SQ, META, NFLX, ENPH, MSFT, BAC, JPM. US ETF Sectors. Elliott Wave Analysis.
US Stocks: Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), Block, Inc (SQ), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Enphase (ENPH), Alphabet GOOGL. XFL
Finance Sector ETF, JPMorgan JPM & Bank of America BAC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS).
Stock Market News: Thecurrent top I was looking for is now in place, confirmed by the SP500 and the USD Dollar.
Stock Market Summary Elliott Wave There is a top in place and it could be a serious top, the next step is a larger Impulse wave lower to confirm a larger move lower, so far on the Sp500 we have three waves down.
Video chapters:
00:00 SP500 / USD Dollar.
04:04 Apple (AAPL).
06:17 NVIDIA (NVDA).
07:28 Amazon (AMZN).
10:12 Meta Platforms (META).
11:08 Netflix (NFLX).
11:33 Enphase (ENPH).
12:50 Tesla (TSLA).
14:09 Alphabet (GOOGL).
16:18 Microsoft (MSFT).
20:07 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).
23:10 Block Inc. (SQ).
24:57 Banks JPM, GS, BAC.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
