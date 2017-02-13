SP500 Trend Down

SP500

For the SP500, cycle-wise November 4th was the Primary cycle trough. 1 which puts us entering the 14th week of a nominal 18 week cycle. Nov. 4th was the 40 week cycle trough as well. The 1st Half 2017 Forecast dates, given to subscribers, are estimated from Astrological events only. As time unfolds we have the benefit of market cycles and possibly additional Astrological events. Nevertheless the original dates have fared very well. See the blog post of December 11, 2016, showing the original forecast dates for the SP500. These are the original 6 month dates with no adjustments for the last 3, 6 month periods.

It should be noted Primary cycles (18 weeks) most often start with a nominal 6 week sub-cycle. The 2nd most common start is a 1/2 Primary or 9 week sub-cycles.

We are about to enter a stressful period of time, possibly the most stressful of the year. This includes 2 Eclipses (the first on February 10th), a Lunar next week then a Solar eclipse later in the month. Both aspect Mars. This period also includes Pluto sesquisquare the North Node, Mars squaring Pluto, Mars conjunct Uranus, Mars opposition Jupiter. the Sun conjunct Neptune, Jupiter opposition Uranus and the Venus retrograde.

This could potentially cause significant problems in the stock market and other areas of life (i.e. earthquakes, violent weather, conflict) in the late February / early March time frame . The eclipses look difficult, but especially the Solar eclipse in August. Subscribers have the dates and further information on these events. Keep watching. Mid to late February looks rough but March and the first half of April look worse.

The next estimated Primary cycle ( aka nominal 18 week cycle) low is estimated to be March 6th +- 3 weeks with a range of February 13th, 2017 to March 19, 2017. It could also be the week of March 19, 2017 +- 3 weeks. As we get closer I will use the upcoming Astros and market cycles to try and get a more exact reading on when the Primary cycle trough will occur. Early April is another possibility.

The March 6, 2017 forecast was first mentioned in our blog post of November 14, 2016.

I mention this again as early March is looking more and more like a low and we are getting close to a change in trend which will be down.

Last week we said:

"On the evening of February 6th Jupiter will turn retrograde. The Jupiter retrograde is often found at highs and lows.

"I'm looking for a turn down by February 6th +- 5 tds."

Well we were looking for a turn down but the markets went up. Tops can be long processes but this one is getting old. Key dates for a change in trend are February 22, Feb 27, March 1, March 4th all dates +- 2 tds.

We could start down as early as February 13th, the day after Pluto is sesquisqure the North Node (also see the SP500 with the adjusted Bradley indicator further down). We are about to hit a change in trend. Once we start down the other dates may not apply. Trump will probably be blamed if there is serious financial trouble, but these problems have existed from before the 2009 low and have never been fixed (government debt, company debt, state debt, pension funds etc. etc).

Mars is active and we have 2 eclipses in February. A Lunar eclipse on February 10th at 22'Leo28" and a Solar eclipse on February 26th at 8'Pisces12" Eclipses are powerful events that can effect events months before and after the exact eclipse date. Subscribers will have details of these eclipses and 2 more in August. August looks worrisome due to possible geophysical events which could occur. This coming month could have geophysical events as well as Mars is active and will be in aspect to all 4 eclipses that will occur this year. Mars is the planet of war, conflict and aggression.

On March 7th +- 3 td's, Saturn conjuncts the Galactic Center. The 2 week period could define another move down. This may be very important. Bear in mind we are in an 8 year bull market. A move down could start at any time, the above are the most probable from an Astrological perspective.

As mentioned in previous weeks both Israel and Egypt (mid-East) may come to the fore this year as regards to conflict and aggression. Iran and Turkey may be included as well. This may be seen before the end of April. This is connected to the on-going Saturn/Uranus trine, a 45 year aspect which is exact again on May 19th.

The next Jupiter/Uranus opposition (2nd of a 3 pass) will next occur on March 2nd.

March 4 Venus retrograde (could be very important)

The second pass of the 14 year aspect, Jupiter opposing Uranus occurs on March 2nd. At times this opposition will be a T-square with Pluto at the Apex. The French Astrologer, Barbault considers this transit to be predominantly a capitalist oriented cycle. This transit could bring a spirit of collective optimism. This may be particularly opportune at this time in the USA. Don't look for an immediate event. Look for a swing to the right politically. Revolutionary activity. This aspect has a history of market turns

As noted above the 2nd opposition of Jupiter and Uranus occurs March 2nd, two days before Venus turns retrograde. There is a Venus cycle which could be important. That is every 8 years or 5 Venus retro occurrences, Venus returns to approximately the same spot in the Zodiac. Venus turns retrograde on March 4th 2017. 8 years ago or 5 Venus retro occurrences Venus turned retrograde on March 6, 2009. This was the day of the low in the major US indices. If, for some reason, we do not get a change in trend in late January / early February then the March 4 date would be a good candidate for a turn.

The following chart shows Venus retrograde dates (retro, red arrow pointed left), Venus direct (blue arrow pointed right) and the Sun/Venus conjunct noted as Inferior or Superior, (I or S). Mercury and Venus are the two planets inside the Earth's orbit and the only one's that can have Inferior and Superior conjunctions with the Sun. The next conjunction is an Inferior conjunction. Note the previous Inferior conjuncts (I) on the following chart.

On the following chart the red vertical lines are a 45 td (trading days) cycle. Note they have been at a low then a high then repeat. Although slightly extended we should be looking for a low on the last red vertical line on March 14, 2017.

Following is a daily chart of the SP500. The brown line is an adjusted Bradley indicator. It's purpose is to find a change in trend. This is not straight forward to read and the details with video are in section 9 of the subscribers report. What appears to be the next Bradley turn is Feb 9 /10th. Also Price is above both the 15 and 45 day sma's. and the 15 day sma is above the 45 day. This would still be a good time frame for the start of a slide down.

The January 2017 subscribers report will outline some longer term Astrological aspects and events.

As far as aspects go, the Sun and Jupiter have an affinity for the SP500. The following daily chart of the SP500 shows the Jupiter (blue) price line and the Sun (black) price line. The price line is the longitude of the planets converted to price. On the following chart note the price tends to either reverse or make a sharp move where the Sun price line and Jupiter price line cross. They cross again on Monday February 13th.

Harmonics

I continue to watch the 24th harmonic cycle (360 / 24) cycles. The brown squares are Sun / Saturn 15 degrees on the following daily chart.

The next hits are Feb 14, 2017 then March 1, 2017.

Notice the last 24 Harmonic on January 27th. Typical of a short term move the market went down for 3 days.

I have added 3 price lines to this chart.

Saturn - black

Uranus - purple

Neptune - light blue

These price lines can act as support / resistance. Also on this chart are blue vertical line which is the 24 cd (calendar day) cycle. It has been at highs and lows. The next date is February 6th.

Looking forward I'm expecting volatile markets in February followed by very difficult markets in the late February / April timeframe.

There have been a number of earthquakes over 6.5 the last couple of weeks. I'm expecting more. Watch the periods around Feb 10th and Feb 26 for more significant geophysical events.

Gold

December 15 may have been the Gold low we have been looking for. This puts us in the 8th week. We got the pullback mentioned last week. We may now see a crest in Gold and a move down. Heliocentric Mercury is leaving Sagittarius for Capricorn on February 11th. Gold usually rallies during the passage of heliocentric Mercury through Sagittarius and crests out near the date of Mercury leaving Sagittarius.

Note January 27th was a strong Doji before the latest move up.

Gold like many markets will be affected by the Astrological aspects from February 22 through the first 2 weeks of March.

Like stocks Gold can be effected by the Mercury or Venus retrograde. Following is a daily Gold chart with the arrows identifying retrograde and direct dates and the Inferior and Superior Sun / Venus conjunctions. Coming up we have the Venus Retrograde date of March 4th then March 25 for the Inferior conjunction and April 15 has Venus turning direct again. Any of these 3 dates could be a turn in Gold.

Beyond the nominal 18 week cycle there is a 13 1/2 month cycle that is due for a trough then up. This cycle typically lands in the 11 to 14th month. It may have been December 15th.

The following weekly chart for Gold has the 13.5 month cycle shown as the blue vertical lines. The purple squares are Uranus turning Direct. They often occur near a low then up.

The next chart is a longer term monthly chart showing the 7.4 year cycle in Gold. They are the red vertical lines. Note that the 7.4 year cycle put in a low in late 2015. We are now in a pull back but we are very early in the 7.4 year cycle which should be bullish in the long term.

Crude

August 3rd was the start of a Primary cycle. With the recent move up it now appears we had the Primary cycle low on November 14. This would put us in the 13th week of a new Primary cycle and we may be looking at a crest this coming week. As per normal price has moved above the 15 sma and the 45 sma and the 15 is above the 45. Typical for a move off a short term trough. It is also possible January 3rd was the Primary cycle (nominal 18 week cycle) crest. Anyway, crude should be affected as well by the aspects outlined under the SP500 above from February 22 to March 7 +- 2 td's

The orange square is the Mars / Neptune conjunction. On reviewing history we often get a reversal in crude on this Astrological aspect. We were watching for a move down after the Jan 3rd high and got it. Remember Neptune is a co-ruler of crude. The other planet being Jupiter. There are a number of Jupiter aspects over the next 3 weeks.

The blue vertical lines are the average longitudes of the planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto converted to price. They should act as good support / resistance areas. That blue line is currently at 54.78 and I'm looking for this area to be strong resistance.

I'm watching all aspects to Jupiter or Neptune, the two rulers of crude. The price of crude is subject to the vagaries of the OPEC group and the actions of it's individual members.

Following is a daily chart of crude showing the price lines for the Sun (green) and Pluto (black). Note that recent move up has been following the Sun price line up. Crude price went down three days ago and stopped at the Sun price line (green), Crude then moved up and ended the week on the next Sun price line. Look for resistance here or the Pluto (black) price line directly above in the 55.22 range. The two price lines will cross again on February 27th +- 2 tds.