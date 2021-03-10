S&P 500 [SPX] Index and NASDAQ [NDX] Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading

Plus US Stocks: AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, FB,SQ,TSLA With Elliott Wave theory applied

Overview: The week so far has seen the expected support move into stocks and indices, some have risen more that others such as the SP500 over the NASDAQ, but I am counting impulse waves higher and expect the SP500 to test the old highs. I also compare the Russell 2000 to the Sp500 which offers a different wave count, one that will take the markets much higher

SPX S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave v) in progress

SP500 Trading Strategy: Three long trades in the SP500